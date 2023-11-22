TONIGHT: Clear skies and light winds will make for a cold night across Arkansas. Many will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. Here in the metro, we will stay above freezing, but not by much.

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving looks great! After a chilly start, a light southwest wind will warm temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s! Skies will be sunny until the evening when high thin clouds will move in from the south.

FRIDAY: Black Friday will be similar to Thanksgiving. Temperatures will start in the 30s and warm into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cool and mostly sunny weather will continue on Saturday. On Sunday there is a low chance for some cold rain showers. A weak low-pressure system will try to move in from the west, but it’s running into some very dry air, so I don’t expect much rain.

Next week looks cool and quiet.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram