WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect sunshine to stay with us through the afternoon, warming temperatures up to nearly 70. Winds remain breezy out of the north, likely between 10 and 15 mph. Gusts could reach 20 mph, which isn’t as strong as Tuesday’s wind but still decent.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wind calms down a bit more into Wednesday night. Skies stay clear, so temperatures drop into the lower 40s again to start your Thursday.

THURSDAY: We start our Thursday with sunshine. But some extra cloud coverage will build into the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to nearly 70 again.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Friday will bring even more cloud coverage. Highs still reach the upper 60s to about 70. Then widespread rain starts to move in Friday evening into Saturday. Beneficial rain sticks around through the weekend with highs in the lower 60s. Some spots could see 1 to 2 inches of rain by the end of the weekend.