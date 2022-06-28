TUESDAY AFTERNOON: The comfortable conditions continue into Tuesday afternoon, despite abundant sunshine. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s. But with less humidity, it will actually feel like the upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear with temperatures slipping quickly. By daybreak on Wednesday, temperatures slip into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: We heat up a bit more into Wednesday with abundant sunshine. Temperatures should climb into the upper 80s to nearly 90. But the heat and humidity doesn’t make a full comeback immediately.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: The heat and humidity ramps up a good bit into Thursday. Highs return to the lower 90s with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. A few isolated storms will be possible as well. But going into Friday and the upcoming holiday weekend, storms become a bit more widespread. Highs then should be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.