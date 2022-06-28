TUESDAY AFTERNOON: The comfortable conditions continue into Tuesday afternoon, despite abundant sunshine. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s. But with less humidity, it will actually feel like the upper 80s.
TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear with temperatures slipping quickly. By daybreak on Wednesday, temperatures slip into the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: We heat up a bit more into Wednesday with abundant sunshine. Temperatures should climb into the upper 80s to nearly 90. But the heat and humidity doesn’t make a full comeback immediately.
THURSDAY & BEYOND: The heat and humidity ramps up a good bit into Thursday. Highs return to the lower 90s with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. A few isolated storms will be possible as well. But going into Friday and the upcoming holiday weekend, storms become a bit more widespread. Highs then should be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.