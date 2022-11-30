WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Skies stay clear and temperatures remain cold, though we do warm up to about 50 degrees. Still, a northwest breeze will make it feel like 40s most of the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A thin layer of clouds will build across the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will still be cold, dropping into the mid and lower 30s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Expect mostly sunny skies to start your Thursday. Then later in the afternoon and evening, extra clouds move in. We should remain dry Thursday.

Clouds thicken even more by Friday morning, likely coming with a few light showers. Temperatures will continue to warm up Friday, despite clouds and scattered light to moderate showers. Warmer air continues to surge into the region Friday night as showers and storms ramp up.

Then a cold front arrives Saturday morning. So temperatures peak in the 60s Saturday morning, then drop into the midday and afternoon hours as those morning showers and storms move out. The cold air sticks around into Sunday, even as showers return to the forecast.