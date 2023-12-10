SUNDAY: Sunshine will return by Sunday morning. It won’t warm us up much because we will have a north wind 10-20 mph. High temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: Winds will shift from north to south. A south wind 5-10 mph will warm temperatures from below freezing Monday morning to the upper 50s in the afternoon! The skies will be sunny all day!

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: It will be quiet all week! Temperatures will be in the 30s in the morning and upper 50s each afternoon. It will be sunny and dry through Friday!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

