TONIGHT: It’s going to be another chilly forecast for many across the state. Pleasant temps in the 70s from 8pm through 10pm then dropping to the 60s by 11pm and bottoming out in the 50s for central Arkansas near sunrise.

TUESDAY: Sunny and dry conditions prevail Tuesday afternoon with warmer high temps in the upper 80s in central Arkansas. Dry air in place will still have it feeling nice, despite it being warmer.

WHAT’S NEXT: High pressure builds over Arkansas leading to sunny days and no chance for rain this week. It will feel more humid and hotter this weekend with mornings back in the mid to upper 60s and afternoons in the low 90s.

