TODAY: Temperatures today will be near seasonal values with highs in the lower 90s. Sunny and dry weather will return today with an east northeasterly wind of around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off overnight, with lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

TOMORROW: Saturday’s temperatures will be very similar to Friday’s temperatures, with highs warming into the lower 90s. Sunny and dry weather will continue as well. The big difference is dew points will be slightly lower on Saturday. This means humidity levels will be a bit more comfortable.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again on Sunday with highs back in the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity will start to increase by Monday as rain chances return to the forecast as well. Rain chances will continue through midweek as another cold front is expected to move through. This will bring some slightly cooler temperatures by the end of next week.