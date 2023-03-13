MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with clear skies and cold temperatures. Some areas of far northern Arkansas starts out below freezing. But by midday, we’re into the 40s. A north breeze should keep wind chills a few degrees colder through the morning.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Wind calms down some into the afternoon. But temperatures still struggle to warm above average. Highs reach the mid-50s with continued sunshine.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Freeze Warnings will be in effect for all of central Arkansas through the overnight. Temperatures slip into the lower 30s with a few in northern Arkansas back in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: A weak disturbance will bring some extra cloud coverage into central Arkansas on Tuesday. This cloud coverage will be thicker in southwest Arkansas where a couple of sprinkles will be possible. Most of this will stay south and west of our area, though.

By Tuesday night, we’re in for another cold one. We’ll be mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. Another freeze watch may be needed across northern Arkansas as temps get closer to freezing.

More sunshine is on deck for Wednesday. Temperatures reach back into the lower and mid-60s. Then rain and storms return Thursday and Thursday night, some of which could be on the strong to severe side.