MONDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will stay with us through the afternoon, warming temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70. High, thin clouds will continue to spread into the area, especially late in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Cloud coverage will thicken a bit more into the night. This will keep temperatures from falling as much. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: By the morning drive on Tuesday, showers will be rolling into the western part of the state. But they may not reach central Arkansas and the Little Rock Metro until the end of the morning commute.

Regardless, when the rain moves in; it will be a soggy Valentine’s Day. That rain stays with us through the midday and early afternoon. Then by late-afternoon, it finally moves out. Along with the rain comes high wind, which will be sustained between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph. This could lead to some sporadic power outages Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures reach the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: We’ll be much drier during the day Wednesday. But temperatures don’t get cooler. We’ll reach the mid-70s during the day. Winds remain breezy out of the south, fueling the potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday night. For more information on this risk, click here.

Thursday will be much clearer with most rain out of here by sunrise. By midday, we’re mostly sunny with a strong northwest breeze. This will drop temperatures into the 40s and 50s for the afternoon. Friday brings sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.