WEDNESDAY MORNING: We start out with chilly temperatures across the state, mostly in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine will remain abundant through the morning, warming us into the upper 50s and lower 60s by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect sunshine to stay with us through the afternoon, warming temperatures up to nearly 70. Winds remain breezy out of the north, likely between 10 and 15 mph. Gusts could reach 20 mph, which isn’t as strong as Tuesday’s wind but still decent.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Wind calms down a bit more into Wednesday night. Skies stay clear, so temperatures drop into the lower 40s again to start your Thursday.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: We start our Thursday with sunshine. But some extra cloud coverage will build into the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to nearly 70 again. Then Friday will bring even more cloud coverage. Highs still reach the upper 60s. Then widespread rain starts to move in Friday evening into Saturday. Beneficial rain sticks around through the weekend with highs in the lower 60s.