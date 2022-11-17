THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine remains through Thursday afternoon, warming temperatures into the lower 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies will be clear through the evening, then some cloud coverage builds in after midnight. This will come with a cold front, perhaps bringing a few flurries to far northern Arkansas by Friday morning. Otherwise, this front is mostly dry.

FRIDAY: Clouds continue to spread across the state Friday as the front passes. Winds will be breezy, importing more cold, dry air to the region. Afternoon highs reach the mid-40s, though it will feel more like upper 30s to lower 40s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Skies gradually clear out some into Saturday morning, dropping temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Saturday and Sunday will bring more sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. Overnight lows are back in the mid-20s by Sunday morning.