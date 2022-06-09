THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues with temperatures warming up to the mid and upper 80s. Then into the night, clouds increase a bit as another round of storms approaches our area from the Southern Plains.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We’re likely going to stay dry through midnight. But shortly before daybreak, storms roll into western and northwest Arkansas, bringing the risk for damaging wind and torrential into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Those storms will continue to slide through the state during the morning hours. But by midday, storms should be out of here and clouds thin out some. Still, a few showers may linger in the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 80s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: We will be much drier into the weekend with partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Highs get a little warmer each day, from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Then into next week, it gets hotter. Sunshine dominates, heating temperatures well into the 90s. Mid-90s appear likely by mid-week.