TUESDAY: With abundant sunshine and a breezy northwest wind between 10 and 15 mph, temperatures climb quickly. We’ll start out in the 40s and 50s, reaching the upper 70s by mid-afternoon. Skies remain clear overnight with lows back in the upper 40s by Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine continues with clear skies through mid-week. But a warm front moves through on Thursday, warming temperatures into the lower 80s.

This front will also come with more humidity. So highs will reach the mid and upper 80s into the weekend with perhaps a few scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.