FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Skies stay clear into the afternoon, and winds pick up from the southwest. With such dry conditions, this will enhance our wildfire danger. Burn bans should be treated with extra urgency.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures don’t drop quite as much into the evening and overnight. We’ll slip into the upper 50s to about 60 Saturday morning as a few high, thin clouds move in. An isolated shower may develop overnight as well.

SATURDAY: Rain chances ramp up Saturday, but mostly into the evening. During the day, a stray shower is possible. But otherwise, we’ll be mostly sunny and very warm with highs approaching 90. Then storms build into the evening, some of which may re-generate in the same locations. That would lead to long durations of torrential rain. This could enhance our flash flood risk. Along with that, some storms could produce damaging wind and small hail.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: The severe risk subsides by Sunday morning as our front shifts south. Some showers may linger Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be far cooler, and they get even cooler next week with sunshine.