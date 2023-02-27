MONDAY MORNING: Skies gradually clear out, giving way to abundant sunshine for Monday. But we do stay windy through the morning. Wind Advisories are in effect through noon for most of Arkansas. Wind will be from the west and southwest, likely between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts may reach 40 mph.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Expect sunshine and less wind through the afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm. Highs reach the mid and upper 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies overnight and chilly temperatures. We remain dry with overnight lows slipping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is in store for Tuesday, though a few more clouds will be expected as well. Temperatures will be much warmer, likely in the upper 70s to nearly 80 degrees.

Then by Wednesday, a warm front starts lifting through the state. This will start our temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Humidity ramps up during the day with more cloud coverage and spotty showers. Highs reach the lower 70s. Then storms build into the afternoon.

A few of these could be strong on Wednesday. But a more enhanced risk for severe storms will be possible on Thursday. This risk is greatest over central and south Arkansas, though a few strong storms may reach into our northern counties as well.

By Friday morning, the severe risk will subside. But cold showers linger into the morning with some high-elevations getting a brief wintry mix. We’ll dry out into the afternoon with cooler temperatures, likely into the lower 50s.