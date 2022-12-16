TODAY: We have another sunny day ahead of us. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

TOMORROW: Saturday will be another very similar to today. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain breezy out of the west.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay in the 40s through the weekend as sunny and dry weather continues. Winds will start to calm down on Sunday. Slight rain chances will return to the forecast early Monday morning. A few areas could see some light snow mixed in with the rain on Monday morning. Temperatures will continue to cool through midweek. Another chance for light snow and rain returns on Thursday.