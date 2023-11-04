TONIGHT: Despite tonight’s mostly clear skies and calm winds, temperatures will stay mild. Most Arkansans will stay in the low 50s with upper 40s likely away from the metro.

SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend looks beautiful! Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. South wind 5 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will continue to rise on Monday. I’m forecasting Little Rock to break a 100+ year-old record! The old record high for Monday is 81° set back in 1915 and I think we could hit 82°. Skies will be mostly sunny with a breezy southwest wind 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: The 80s will continue on Tuesday as well. Most of Arkansas will get into the low 80s with sunny skies and a southwest wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: I’m forecasting Little Rock to break another record high on Wednesday before we see rain and a cool down. It looks like a storm will bring us rainfall on Thursday and cooler air by next weekend!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

