TONIGHT: Even though temperatures made it into the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, low humidity will allow for temperatures to quickly drop into the 60s for lows. Skies will be clear with a south wind 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will warm back into the mid 90s Thursday afternoon with sunny skies. Southwest wind 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will start in the upper 60s in the morning and warm into the mid 90s again in the afternoon. The skies will be mostly sunny.

THIS WEEKEND: Much of the same is expected this weekend. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s. I think we will tie or break a record-high temperature on Sunday. The only silver lining is that the humidity won’t be too high.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram