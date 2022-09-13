TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect sunshine to continue Tuesday afternoon, warming those temperatures into the upper 80s. Humidity remains low, though. So heat index values will not be any hotter.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies will allow temperatures to quickly fall into the evening, dropping all the way into the lower 60s by Wednesday morning. A few spots will still manage to drop into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will continue into mid-week, heating temperatures a bit more into Wednesday afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s to about 90 degrees. But still, humidity remains low. So we’ll return to the lower 60s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Humidity doesn’t really ramp up into late-week, either. So while afternoon temperatures heat up to about 90, overnight temperatures remain in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Over the weekend, humidity builds a bit more. Temperatures reach well into the lower 90s with heat index values returning to the mid and upper 90s.