TONIGHT: Clear skies continue overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible by early

TOMORROW: Dry conditions will continue on Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: Precipitation chances return early Friday morning. Light snow showers look possible Friday morning across portions of NW Arkansas and higher elevation areas across western Arkansas. Much of the rest of the state will see a cold rain throughout the day Friday. Conditions will start to dry out by the weekend. A more impactful system with a better chance for rain will return early next week.