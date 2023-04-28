TODAY: For the first time since Monday, sunshine will return to Arkansas! Low clouds and fog will clear out and the afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 70s! Northwest wind around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: More rain returns tonight. There will be an 80% chance of moderate to heavy rain after midnight tonight. Rain will be heaviest Saturday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. No severe weather.

SATURDAY: Moderate rain will continue before noon. After that, we might see a little sunshine before sunset Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Sunshine returns Sunday! We will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s from Sunday through Wednesday!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

