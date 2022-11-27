TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly clear in the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny and mild weather on the way for your Monday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s with a light wind from the south.

TUESDAY: The chance for strong to severe storms returns to the forecast on Tuesday. The day will start off cloudy, with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing during the afternoon and evening hours. Eastern Arkansas will see the highest risk for severe weather. Storms are expected to push into Mississippi and Tennessee into the overnight hours.

For a more detailed look at the chance for severe weather Tuesday, follow the link below.

EXTENDED: Tempempertures will fall throughout the day on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will be in the 60s at midnight but will fall into the 40s by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay near seasonal values to end the work week. Another rain chance will return to the forecast next weekend.