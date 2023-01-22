TONIGHT: A few isolated showers will be possible tonight as skies slowly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 30s overnight tonight.

TOMORROW: Sunny and dry weather will return on Monday as temperatures warm into the lower 50s. Winds will be nice and calm out of the northwest around 5 mph.

EXTENDED: Tuesday an area of low pressure will move into the area, bringing us our next precipitation chance. Areas in northwest Arkansas into northcentral Arkansas will likely see several inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The southern half of the state will see a cold rain. Central parts of the state will likely see a mix of rain and snow, leading to very minor impacts, if any.

For a more detailed look at our next snow chance, follow the link below.

The rest of the 7-day forecast looks fairly quiet, with temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday before warming back into the 50s for the weekend as sunshine returns.