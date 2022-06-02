TONIGHT: Temperatures will be on the cool side overnight tonight falling into the lower 60s. Rain will gradually exit the state overnight.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be a mild and sunny day with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and dry weather is set to continue on Saturday with temperatures warming into the mid 80s.

EXTENDED: Isolated rain chances will move back into the area on Sunday and last through the beginning of the week. Temperatures will also start to rise with highs back in the low to mid 90s. More widespread rain chances look to move into the area Wednesday into Thursday.