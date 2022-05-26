TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly exit the area tonight as an area of low pressure moves to the east. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s overnight.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves into the area Friday giving us sunny and dry weather. Temperatures will arm up to near seasonal values with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

SATURDAY: The warming trend will continue on Saturday with highs warming into the mid 80s.

EXTENDED: Sunny and warm weather is set to continue through the rest of memorial day weekend. Clouds look to slowly filter back into the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Our next chance of rain returns by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday as a cold front approaches.