TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay mild overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 40s. A cold front will start to approach the state overnight, so temperatures will vary greatly depend on your location. A few areas of light rain and sprinkles will continue overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be falling throughout the morning on Saturday as skies clear. Winds will be breezy through the morning hours with winds starting to calm by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s by the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will be on the cool side on Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. Off-and-on showers will be likely throughout the day on Sunday. A few areas of wintry precipitation will be possible in the higher elevation areas on Sunday morning as temperatures fall to near the freezing point. Most areas are expected to stay above freezing. A boundary will set itself up across Arkansas early next week. This will supply continued rain chances across the area as well as fluctuating temperatures.