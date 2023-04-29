TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunshine returns on Sunday as a weak cold front moves through. Temperatures will be a bit breezy at times with gusts around 20-30 mph out of the northwest. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s.
EXTENDED: Sunshine will continue through early next week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the mid-70s by Wednesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible from Thursday afternoon through Friday.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.