TODAY: Sunshine finally returns to the forecast today however temperatures will be on the cooler side. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

TOMORROW: Friday will be very similar to today. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain breezy out of the west.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay in the 40s through the weekend as sunny and dry weather continues. Winds will start to calm down on Sunday. Slight rain chances will return to the forecast early Monday morning. Temperatures will continue to cool through midweek.