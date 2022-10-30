TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cooling into the mid-50s overnight tonight as skies slowly clear.

TOMORROW: A few clouds will stick around tomorrow morning, with clearing skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs in the lower 70s on Monday.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm through the week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It looks like most of the upcoming work week will be dry and sunny. Rain chances will start to increase again by next weekend. Showers and thunderstorms look likely for both Saturday and Sunday.