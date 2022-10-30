TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cooling into the mid-50s overnight tonight as skies slowly clear.
TOMORROW: A few clouds will stick around tomorrow morning, with clearing skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs in the lower 70s on Monday.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm through the week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It looks like most of the upcoming work week will be dry and sunny. Rain chances will start to increase again by next weekend. Showers and thunderstorms look likely for both Saturday and Sunday.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.