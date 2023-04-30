TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Monday will be another sunny and warm day, where temperatures warm into the mid-70s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the west-northwest.

EXTENDED: Sunshine will continue through early next week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the upper 70s by Wednesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible from Thursday afternoon through Friday. Scattered rain chances will likely linger into the upcoming weekend.