TONIGHT: Skies will clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s. A Frost advisory is in effect from 1 AM – 9 AM for northern Arkansas Monday morning.
TOMORROW: Temperatures will start off chilly Monday morning, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will start to increase on Tuesday as an area of low-pressure moves across the US, just south of Arkansas. Rain chances and a few isolated thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions will start to dry out on Friday before rain chances return on Saturday.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.