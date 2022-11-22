TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will continue to warm temperatures into the afternoon, likely into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The first half of the night will be clear. But high, thin clouds start spreading across the area by Wednesday morning. Overnight lows slip into the mid and upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds continue to thicken into Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the southeast, helping warm temperatures into the lower 60s. We should remain dry through much of Wednesday, though a few isolated showers could start moving into the region later in the day or into the night. These showers spread across much of the state overnight into Thanksgiving morning.

THANKSGIVING & BEYOND: Thanksgiving Day, rain becomes more widespread across the state. This will continue throughout much of the day, keeping temperatures mostly in the mid-50s. The heaviest rainfall appears to stay south of us, leaving us with mostly just light to moderate showers. Still, about 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible.

Going into Friday and Saturday, some showers linger across the area. Temperatures appear much milder than once thought. So look for highs in the 50s during this time. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs back into the lower 60s.