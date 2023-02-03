FRIDAY MORNING: We start out Friday with clear skies. But residual ice lingers in spots. Temperatures will climb quickly, though. That will make for a sunny, slightly warmer day. We will reach the upper 30s by midday. Wind will be breezy at times.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: By mid-afternoon, we reach into the lower 40s. Sunshine remains dominant, which will continue our thaw.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear overnight. Wind will calm down a bit more, dropping temperatures into the mid-20s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Some extra clouds will move through the area Saturday. But we remain dry. Temperatures reach into the lower 50s.

Going into Sunday, expect more sunshine. Temperatures get even warmer, likely into the lower 60s. We’ll reach the upper 60s by Monday with a few spots reaching the lower 70s. Then rain and storms return Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 50s. So no winter weather is anticipated next week.