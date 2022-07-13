TONIGHT: No rain for Little Rock tonight, but we did pick up .12″ Tuesday. It will be clear, warm & calm tonight with low temps dropping to the low 70s. Beautiful conditions for viewing July’s full moon, which happens to be a supermoon. The moon will appear a little brighter and larger as it will be at its closest point in orbit around Earth. Moonrise in Little Rock is 8:55pm. Moonset is 6:48am Thursday.

THURSDAY: Hot again Thursday with high temps in the mid to upper 90s. Sunshine and no shot for rain with a light easterly wind.

WHAT’S NEXT: Afternoons remains hot and humid in the 90s all week with mornings staying in the 70s. There is a low end shot for some showers and storms Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

