SUNDAY: Sunday will still be hot and humid. I think there will be more clouds in the afternoon that should keep temperatures out of the 90s. There is a 20% chance for a pop-up thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening.
MONDAY: A breezy southwest wind 10-15 mph will warm temperatures in the low 90s for many Arkansans. Feels like temperatures will be near 100° with mostly sunny skies. There is a 20% chance for a pop-up thunderstorm.
TUESDAY: I think Tuesday could be a couple of degrees hotter than Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a pop-up thunderstorm.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The hot and humid conditions will continue for the rest of the week. It looks like our chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be slightly higher Wednesday and Thursday. I don’t see any relief from the heat and humidity in the next week.
– Meteorologist Alex Libby
