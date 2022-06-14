TONIGHT: Clear, calm & warm tonight with a lw of 76°F. While it is a little hazy out there (likely due to Saharan dust blowing all the way in from Africa), viewing will be great for the Strawberry Supermoon. June’s full moon will appear a little brighter and larger thanks to it being at its closest point in orbit around Earth (perigee). Moonrise is 9:09pm in Little Rock tonight.

WEDNESDAY: More heat Wednesday with high temps in the upper 90s and it feeling more like 100°F. Plenty of sunshine and a bit of haze.

WHAT’S NEXT: High heat in the upper 90s all week. Little lower humidity this weekend.

