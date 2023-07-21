A cool front is coming through Arkansas today, so our heat wave is coming to an end. The front will bring a good chance of rain in Central and North Arkansas during the day Friday, and then into South Arkansas tonight. Because of that South Arkansas will still have some extreme heat. So, far South Arkansas still has a Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories.

There’s a big cluster of rain and thunderstorms that will likely enter Arkansas in the mid to late morning. It will then enter Central Arkansas by Noon and Little Rock by 2 PM.

Rain will be possible through the night and early tomorrow in South Arkansas as the front moves through.