SATURDAY: Heat and humidity will build on Saturday afternoon. Our area of high pressure that has kept us sunny and comfortable this week will move off to our east. This will shift our winds from the northeast to the south. These southerly winds will raise the humidity and temperatures. Most of us will get into the low 90s and feel like the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. There is also a 20% chance for a pop-up shower on Saturday afternoon. South wind 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be just like Saturday, except the morning will be warmer and more humid. Temperatures will warm from the low 70s Sunday morning into the low 90s in the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of a pop-up shower on Sunday afternoon.

LABOR DAY: I have the exact same forecast for Monday. Low 70s in the morning, low 90s in the afternoon, and a 40% chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Afternoon shower chances decrease mid-next week. It looks like temperatures will hold steady in the upper 80s and low 90s.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!