The rain is moving out of Central Arkansas this morning, but the clouds will remain and it will occasionally be misty throughout the day. Temperatures are starting in the 40s this morning. They will get to the upper 50s this afternoon.

Other than a couple of isolated showers in far South and Southeast Arkansas tomorrow, the weekend will be dry and high temperatures will reach the 60s again. The next chance of rain is coming our way next Monday night through Wednesday and particularly on Tuesday.