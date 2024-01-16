We have a very cold morning with dangerously low wind chill values, but at least we will have a sunny sky today. We may have a few clouds to start the day, but it will be totally sunny by Noon and then throughout the afternoon.

Dangerously low wind chill values at or below 0° are likely this morning. All of Arkansas is under a Wind Chilly Advisory until Noon. Mississippi, Crittenden, and other far east Arkansas counties have the Wind Chilly Advisory until 10 AM, Wednesday.

While a warm up will start Wednesday and into Thursday, all of the Arctic air will not be gone by Thursday. With another low coming to Arkansas Thursday there is going to be a chance of light freezing rain from the LR Metro to East and NE Arkansas. Amounts will be minor in Central Arkansas, but may be more significant and impactful to travel in NE Arkansas, particularly along I-55 and I-155 up to Blytheville and Jonesboro.

It climbs above freezing again Sunday and next Monday will have a chance of rain. Yes, true liquid precipitation.