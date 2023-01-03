TUESDAY MORNING: Strong storms move out of eastern Arkansas, leaving areas of flash flooding in parts of southeast Arkansas. These floodwaters will gradually recede. By noon, we’re tracking sunshine with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday afternoon with a breezy southwest wind, warming temperatures into the lower 70s. We remain dry for anyone who may be picking up damage left behind following Monday’s storms.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Some extra clouds will move through. But we remain dry. After midnight, skies clear out a bit more with temperatures slipping into the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday with temperatures a bit cooler, likely in the upper 50s to about 60. Then with clear skies, we drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will bring more sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs reach the mid-50s. Then as we head into Friday, clouds increase and temperatures warm up a bit more. Highs reach the lower 60s. Showers return on Saturday with highs in the mid-60s.