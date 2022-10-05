WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with clear skies and chilly temperatures, mostly in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Through the morning, sunshine will warm temperatures quickly. By noon, we’ll likely reach the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues into Wednesday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. A few high, thin clouds will be possible. But still, no rain is anticipated.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain mostly clear into Wednesday night, dropping temperatures into the mid and upper 50s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Temperatures heat up a good bit more Thursday, perhaps up to about 90 degrees. Most will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front rolls through Thursday night. Temperatures only drop to about 60 Friday morning. But by the afternoon, we only reach the lower 80s. Then by Saturday, we’re even cooler with highs in the mid-70s. No rain is expected with this front.