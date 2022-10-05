WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues into Wednesday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. A few high, thin clouds will be possible. But still, no rain is anticipated.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: We remain mostly clear into Wednesday night, dropping temperatures into the mid and upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures heat up a good bit more Thursday, perhaps up to about 90 degrees. Most will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front rolls through Thursday night, bringing a few extra clouds and no rain.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Temperatures only drop to about 60 Friday morning. But we’ll be a bit cooler Friday afternoon, likely only reaching the lower 80s. A secondary cold front passes Friday night, cooling us even more into the weekend with perhaps a few more clouds.