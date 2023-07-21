TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible over southern Arkansas tonight. The rest of Arkansas will see clearing skies and temperatures in the 60s! North wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be amazing! Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies! North wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: After another cool start Sunday morning, we will see temperatures rise into the low 90s during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Unfortunately the break from the heat and humidity won’t last into next week. Temperatures will warm back into the mid and upper 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits by Tuesday…

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

