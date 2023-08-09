A few rain showers and perhaps a thunderstorm is possible this morning in Central Arkansas. The rain chance will go down for Central Arkansas this afternoon, but the rain and storm chance will go up in North and NE Arkansas.

The chance of severe weather will increase this evening from 7 PM – Midnight. It will start in West & NW Arkansas then move into Central Arkansas and North Central Arkansas after sunset. Storms will wind down in NE Arkansas a little after Midnight.

Hotter temperatures return for the rest of the week and the weekend. Cooler, and perhaps refreshing air, will move in behind a cool front next Monday evening.