Even with a cool front moving through, Friday will be hotter than Thursday. All in all, this front is nothing but a temporary wind shift.

As the heat will continue to build across the state, South Arkansas is already getting the extreme heat. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the afternoon and evening there. And Miller County will be under an Excessive Heat Warning (Heat Index over 110°).

High temperatures will eventually climb to and over 100° next week. A cool front next Saturday, August 26, will cool it off.