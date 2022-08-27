SUNDAY: The humidity was noticeably higher Saturday. This higher humidity will continue overnight and into Sunday morning, keeping our temperatures mild overnight. Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday afternoon will feature building clouds and several pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The showers will be more widespread than they were Saturday, but not everyone will see rain. There will only be 30% coverage across central Arkansas. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s with the feels like temperatures near 100°.

MONDAY: The rain chance will drop back down to 20% on Monday. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s again with partly to mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: A fading cold front will move from north to south across Arkansas Tuesday. This will bring our rain chances back up to 30%. Again, not a lot of rain is expected. Temperatures will get back into the low to mid 90s in the afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: High pressure will gain back control starting Wednesday. This will take our rain chance down to 0% from Wednesday into next weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s.

Happy Saturday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

