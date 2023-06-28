TODAY: Today will likely be the first 100° day of the season for many. A pop-up shower cannot be ruled out mainly this morning, but overall it will be a very hot and humid day. Feels like temperatures could reach 110° during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the state today.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Heat and humidity will continue to build on Thursday with temperatures once again making a run for the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect for much of the state tomorrow. Heat index values could reach 115°+.

EXTENDED: Dangerous heat looks to continue on Friday and into the beginning of the weekend. Isolated rain chances are back in the forecast for Sunday, becoming more scattered Monday and Tuesday.