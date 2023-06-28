TODAY: Today will likely be the first 100° day of the season for many. A pop-up shower cannot be ruled out mainly this morning, but overall it will be a very hot and humid day. Feels like temperatures could reach 110° during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the state today.
TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 70s.
TOMORROW: Heat and humidity will continue to build on Thursday with temperatures once again making a run for the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect for much of the state tomorrow. Heat index values could reach 115°+.
EXTENDED: Dangerous heat looks to continue on Friday and into the beginning of the weekend. Isolated rain chances are back in the forecast for Sunday, becoming more scattered Monday and Tuesday.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.