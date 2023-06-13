TUESDAY: Morning storms, some of which could be strong, will gradually clear out by noon. Highs reach the lower 80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms re-develop through the overnight. A few could be strong. Lows slip into the upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We heat up again Wednesday following morning storms. Then more storms are likely into the afternoon and evening. Some of those could be strong as well. Highs reach the upper 80s. Rainfall totals through mid-week could range between 1 and 4 inches.