The storms are gone, and the cold front is pushing through the state, so temperatures are falling from the 50s this morning to the 30s this afternoon.

Did you see that wind forecast above? It’s going to be very windy like it was Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Arkansas.

West & NWA may get up to an inch of snow as moisture wraps around behind the cold front and into the 30-degree weather.

Now, after an Arctic cold front bring in even colder air Saturday afternoon, it will likely drop below freezing from Sunday through next Tuesday. That’s three whole days. Sunday afternoon and night our bigger winter storm moves in and significant measurable snow is likely.

Dangerously cold weather is coming next week. It will start to warm up next Thursday. But even that may be short-lived. Stay tuned for more.